30 Jul 2019, Edition - 1477, Tuesday
Six-day special liver KMCH camp begins

Covai Post Network

July 30, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The liver institute of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital is conducting a free camp for liver-related ailments.

It began yesterday and would be on till August 3 and patients can avail of consultations for a range of liver related diseases, including chronic ones, yellow fever, alcohol-related issues, infections caused by Hepatitis A, B and C, fatty liver, cancer and swelling in legs and abdomen.

The camp offers ultrasound scan and several tests at concessional rates. Normally the total cost of the tests would be Rs 4,040, but at the camp it would be Rs 499, a hospital statement said.

The camp would be from 9 to 3 pm.

