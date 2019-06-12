Six held in Covai for ISIS connection

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The National Investigating Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations in the city, in connection with the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu Module case and detained six persons for questioning.

Digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, one internet dongle and 13 CDs/ DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number. of incriminating documents and a few PFI/ SDPI pamphlets have been seized from the houses and work places of six persons during the searches, an NIA release said tonight. .

The accused persons are being questioned regarding the incriminating materials seized during the searches, it said.

The NIA had registered cases on May 30 against Mohammed Azarudeen, Akram Sindhaa, Y. Shiek Hidayathullah, Abubacker M, Sadham Hussain A; and Ibrahim Shahin Shah, all local residents. It had received information that the accused and their associates were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the ISIS/ Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The prime accused Mohammed Azarudeen, the leader of the module has been maintaining the Facebook page named “KhilafahGFX”, through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish.

Accused Mohammed Azarudeen has been a facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and other members of the module have also been sharing radical contents attributed to Zahran Hashim, over the social media.

Accused Ibrahim Shahin Shah (A-6) has been a close associate of arrested accused Riyas Abubacker in the ISIS Kasaragod Case who had planned to conduct terrorist attacks in Kerala, on behalf of the ISIS/ Daish, the release said.