26 Nov 2019, Edition - 1596, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Slain LTTE leader’s birthday celebrated in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) today celebrated the 65th birth anniversary of slain LTTE leader V.Prabhakaran.

A few TPDK activists, led by Tamil Nadu Organisor, Aruchamy, cut the birth day cake, in which a few Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi workers also participated.

Addressing the workers, Aruchamy said that the unfulfilled dream of Prabhakan of formation of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka will become true in the near future and extended support for the cause.

The workers also took pledge against the prevailing caste-system.

