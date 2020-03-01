SNS College of technology lifts trophy at KCT Mini Dirt Bike challenge

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Team Warmongers of SNS College of Technology bagged the Championship trophy in the 5th edition of KCT Mini Dirt Bike

challenge held at Kumaraguru College campus, as part of eight-day Yugam 2020.

It is design engineering and manufacturing competition for engineering students which also imposes demonstration of technical performance of Mini Dirt Bikes and the Competition involves designed and remodeled 60cc to 80cc category motorcycles.

As the trail is full of challenging jumps, hurdles and turns it tests the structural rigidity and endurance of the bike and examines the rider’s mastery.

The competition consists of the Static and dynamic rounds which consists of Technical inspection, brake test, acceleration, Figure of Eight and Endurance where 20 plus colleges across India participated in the event.