  • Download mobile app
01 Mar 2020, Edition - 1692, Sunday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Parambir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
  • 6 people dead in Meerut due to Swine Flu.
  • No end to delay tactics in the Nirbhaya case, rapist Akshay files fresh mercy plea.
  • Key Article 370 hearing on Monday, Supreme Court to decide on pleas challenging Article 370.
Travel

Coimbatore

SNS College of technology lifts trophy at KCT Mini Dirt Bike challenge

Covai Post Network

March 1, 2020

Coimbatore : Team Warmongers of SNS College of Technology bagged the Championship trophy in the 5th edition of KCT Mini Dirt Bike
challenge held at Kumaraguru College campus, as part of eight-day Yugam 2020.

It is design engineering and manufacturing competition for engineering students which also imposes demonstration of technical performance of Mini Dirt Bikes and the Competition involves designed and remodeled 60cc to 80cc category motorcycles.

As the trail is full of challenging jumps, hurdles and turns it tests the structural rigidity and endurance of the bike and examines the rider’s mastery.

The competition consists of the Static and dynamic rounds which consists of Technical inspection, brake test, acceleration, Figure of Eight and Endurance  where   20 plus colleges across India participated in the event. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿