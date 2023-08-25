Sodion Energy Partners with AR4 Tech to Launch Sodium Ion Batteries for the Indian Market

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – Sodion Energy, a leading developer of Sodium Ion Batteries (or NIBs – Na+ Ion Batteries), today announced that it has partnered with AR4 Tech, a pioneer in developing and implementing innovative technologies for converting traditional gasoline vehicles to electric.

The partnership will enable Sodion Energy to leverage AR4 Tech’s extensive distribution network, bringing safe, reliable and affordable batteries to early adopters, including ARAM, a disruptive technology company developing low-cost agriculture equipment and commercial vehicle electrification.

In its role as Sodion Energy’s master distributor, AR4 Tech will develop products for the mobility and energy storage markets in India and for export. They will also appoint key partners in battery pack making and custom solution development.

“As with any new technology, there are challenges that need to be addressed before they can be widely adopted.” said Bala Pachyappa, Co-Founder and CEO of Sodion Energy. “There is a lack of clear standards and regulations for NIBs, and the ecosystem for local production is not yet ready. The government can accelerate the adoption of sodium ion batteries in India by providing funding, subsidies, and a favorable regulatory environment.”

NIBs have a number of advantages over other types of batteries, including their safety, affordability, and long lifespan. They are a good fit for applications where fast charging and high discharge rates are required, such as electric vehicles which are required to climb slopes or carry heavy loads. NIBs also shine in applications such as Backup Power Supplies, Solar Energy Storage and even Starter Batteries for gasoline vehicles.

Mahesh Pandi, Co-Founder of AR4 Tech, said that the company has identified immediate opportunities to replace lead-acid batteries (LABs) in price-sensitive, mass market applications. He believes that NIBs can start to disrupt the low-end lithium-ion battery (LIB) market in 2-3 years.

“NIBs are close to LABs in price but perform similarly to LIBs. In fact, from a long-term perspective, NIBs are already cheaper than LABs when you consider their much longer lifespan,” Pandi said. “NIBs are also more environmentally friendly, which aligns with sustainability goals. And because the technology is still relatively young, there is still much room for improvement.”

While AR4 Tech works on commercializing NIB technology, Sodion Energy’s in-house design team in Singapore continues to improve upon the technology, developing its own graphene-enhanced sodium ion battery technology and other advances in NIB cell processing, with patent filing in progress.

By working together, Sodion Energy and AR4 Tech are taking a major step towards a cleaner, greener future for India. This partnership will ensure that the country has access to the latest and most sustainable battery technology, which will help to reduce pollution, improve air quality, and create a healthier environment for all.