  • NGT slams Delhi govt, MCD and neighbouring states for pollution situation in Delhi
  • A fire has broken out at a restaurant next to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation building
  • US, China announce over $250 bn in business deals during Trump visit
  • Trump tells China: ‘We must act fast’ on North Korea
  • Raids at Jaya TV office. Raids following reports of tax evasion: IT sources
  • All schools across Delhi, both senior and primary, to remain shut till Monday

Coimbatore

Somanur bus bay collapse probe panel to inspect town stands

Covai Post Network

November 9, 2017

The one-man Gagandeep Singh Bedi commission probing the recent roof collapse of a bus stand in Somanur, which claimed five lives, today inspected bus stand in Annur, 35 km from here.

The inquiry into the Somanur collapse was progressing and some more technical details were being collected before submission of the report, Bedi told mediapersons.

The government had sought inspection of bus stands in nearby town panchayats and how different was their construction from the Somanur one, he said.

Inspections would be carried out in bus stands in Sulur and Kinathukadavu and these would be incorporated in the report, Bedi added.

