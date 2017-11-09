Somanur bus bay collapse probe panel to inspect town stands

Covai Post Network

The one-man Gagandeep Singh Bedi commission probing the recent roof collapse of a bus stand in Somanur, which claimed five lives, today inspected bus stand in Annur, 35 km from here.

The inquiry into the Somanur collapse was progressing and some more technical details were being collected before submission of the report, Bedi told mediapersons.

The government had sought inspection of bus stands in nearby town panchayats and how different was their construction from the Somanur one, he said.

Inspections would be carried out in bus stands in Sulur and Kinathukadavu and these would be incorporated in the report, Bedi added.