Special buses for ayudha pooja holidays

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : In order to clear extra rush during Pooja holidays, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation here will to operate special buses to various destinations in the State.

A total of 1,312 special buses will be operated during the period and additional department officials will be on duty for smooth operations.

Buses will be run to Madurai, Trichy, Theni, Salem, and also from Tirupur to Chennai, Erode to Chennai, Tirupur to Madurai, Trichy, Theni, Salem from October four to nine, an official release said.

While 242 special buses will be operated tomorrow, 413 buses will ply on October five, 151 on October six, 276 buses on October eight and 230 buses will be operated on October nine.