Spotlight on liquor shops

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The focus of the district administration now is on liquor shop patrons,as they form a significant part of the uncovered population vis a vis vaccination against the Covid 19 virus.

Pointing out that the Nilgiris was on the threshold of achieving 100 percent coverage,she told The Covai Post here on Thursday that now it was just three percent short. Of the uncovered population, a significant part was formed by patrons of the liquor shops. Stating that most of them are running away from the shots, due to the mindset that consumption of liquor may not be compatible with the intake of the vaccines,she said that such fears were unfounded. On the contrary, the medical authorities have made it very clear that the vaccines will not affect people with such habits or any other medical conditions.In fact,Ms.Divya added that unvaccinated persons gathering near liquor outlets were not only putting themselves in danger but also posing a threat to others. She expressed the confidence that the new initiative will expedite coverage.

Henceforth the patrons will have to produce proof of having taken at least the first jab,if they are keen on getting their supplies of liquor.

She added that the door to door coverage ,introduced recently has had a salutary effect with many,who had hitherto not been vaccinated, opting for the preventive measure.