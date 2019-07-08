  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Sri Lankan refugees seek Indian citizenship

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2019

Coimbatore : A group of Sri Lankan refugees, staying in a camp on the outskirts, Monday sought Indian citizenship.

In a petition submitted to District Collector K Rajamani, the group, including a few women, said that they were staying in the refugee camp at Pooluvapatti for the last three decades.

The 300 families that have already settled in Tamil Nadu for 29 years, were not provided with the citizenship and were not able to move back to Sri Lanka, from where they fled in 1990 for want of livelihood there, they said

