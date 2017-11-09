SRIT inks MoU with Malaysian varsity

Covai Post Network

City-based Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Mechatronics Engineering of the University Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP).

The agreement, inked during the college’s 12th convocation of UniMAP in Malaysia, will provide an opportunity for collaborative activities and cooperative projects in general and student internship, industrial design projects and final year projects in particular.

The MoU will immensely benefit the faculty and the students in the area of teaching and learning process, research and consultancy, a press release said.

UniMAP is a Malaysian public institution of international repute in higher education offering 38 UG and 39 PG engineering programmes in seven different engineering fields. The School of Mechatronics Engineering includes Mechanical Engineering and Biomedical Electronics Engineering.

M. Paulraj, Principal signed the agreement on behalf of SRIT.