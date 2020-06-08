  • Download mobile app
08 Jun 2020
Coimbatore

SRMU railway employees stage demo in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2020

Coimbatore : About 70 railway employees, belonging to Southern Railway Mazdoor Union today staged a demonstration, wearing black shirts against the Centre for what they termed as its anti-labour policy.

The employees gathered in front of workshop on Goods Shed Road raised slogans against the Centre and condemned its decision to privatise railway sector in phased manner.

They also demanded the government not not for deducting five days salary per month for 18 months from January this year to June 2021, which amounts to three month salary, in the name of Coronavirus.

The employees also demanded wage increase, night allowance and pay for over time.

