21 Feb 2022, Edition - 2414, Monday
Stage set for PSG Institute’s Graduation Ceremony

Covai Post Network

February 21, 2022

The 29th Graduation Ceremony of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, is scheduled to be held on 23rd February, 2022 (Wednesday) in the PSG IMS&R Auditorium.

About 149 M.B.B.S. Graduates and 70 Post graduates (including superspecialties) will receive their graduation certificates. In addition various academic awards and gold medals will also be presented to the students.

The best outgoing graduate who is to receive the GRG Memorial gold medal for the year 2021 is Ms Darshana Srinivasan while Ms C Vidula will receive the G V Memorial Gold Medal for the Best Out going graduate.

Dr T M SubbaRao, Principal, will welcome the gathering and Dr S Vidhayalakshmi Professor of Pathology, will administer the Oath of Hippocrates to the passing out graduates. Dr K Suvetha, Professor of Community Medicine will delivers an inspirational talk to motivate the young graduates while Dr N Venkatesh Kumar Professor of Orthopaedics will deliver the Vote of Thanks.

The Managing Trustee of PSG institutions Sri.L Gopalakrishnan will preside over the function and distribute the certificates and awards.

