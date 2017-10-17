17 Oct 2017, Edition - 826, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

Stalin cannot become CM with dissident MLAs’ support: Minister

Covai Post Network
October 17, 2017

Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Tuesday ruled out the chances of DMK Working President M.K. Stalin becoming Chief Minister with the support of a few MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

“Stalin is not bothered about the people and his only goal is to become Chief Minister, which will not fructify,” Velumani told reporters, after visiting the dengue-affected patients in the Government Hospital here.

On the Ghutka corruption issue, which Stalin had raised, the Minister said the DMK was immersed in corruption and its was the only Government that was dismissed on corruption issue.
“There are no dengue deaths in Coimbatore district. Thirty-five persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital, including those from Tirupur, Erode, Thanjavur and Nilgiris districts. Few of them have been admitted for other fever,” he said.

“The situation is under control and the administration is taking steps on war footing to check the spread. Round the clock monitoring is in place in the hospital, with senior doctors and professors visiting and examining the patients thrice a day,” Velumani added.

