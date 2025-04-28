Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, April 26, 2025 – Rotaract District Organisation 3201 in association with Sri Sakthi College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, has entered the India Book of Records this morning. ‘Stand for Her’ in the form of Human chain formed to create awareness on women safety, A women’s safety awareness campaign was launched. 3,000 people signed the petition.

Rotaract District Organisation 3201 (Rotary International District 3201), all Rotaract Clubs in Coimbatore and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology at L & T Bypass, conducted a massive human chain event at the campus of Shakthi College of Engineering and Technology this morning.

The event took place from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. People joined hands in the form of STAND FOR HER to emphasise the idea that everyone in the society should join hands in the protection of women so that they can be registered in the India Book of Records. More than 3000 students, Rotaractors, entrepreneurs and businessmen participated in the event. An App with Police Helpline Numbers (APP) was also launched for the safety of women.More than 3,000 people signed the pledge.

We will ensure women’s safety anywhere, anytime and under any circumstances. All the people of the society will always support the safety of women! All the participants signed the mega banner.

The event was recorded and sent to India Book of Records for further persual. Rotary District Governor Nominee Rotarian M. T. Maruthi will be the chief guest. Rotarian M.D. Fredricks John, (District Rotaract Chair), Rotarian M.D. Godwin Maria Visuwasam, (District President – Youth Service), Rotarian MD Varadarajan, (District Chair – Public Image), Ravikumar, President – Rotary Coimbatore City, Dr. Sakthivel, Principal, Sri Shakthi College of Engineering, was the guest.

The event was organised by Rotaractor Thanghapantieyaan (District Rotaract Representative). Rotaractor Karthick, District Chairman of the Rotaract District, Rotaract Representatives Sathish, Gogul, Vijay and Rotaract Association office-bearers, Presidents and members were present.