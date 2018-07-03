Stanes School holds investiture ceremony

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Stanes School CBSE held its investiture ceremony on the school premises recently where Dr Robert Abraham, former principal and correspondent and secretary of YWCA College of Physical Education, Chennai, was the chief guest.

Dr James J Gnanadoss,chairman in his presidential address said a true leader was not about titles, but one who led by examples with honesty, confidence and compassion. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader,” he said.

The elected student council members promised to uphold and follow the principles of the school and were vested with the badges of honour.

The chief guest appreciated the school management for providing opportunity to students to take part in activities which would engrave them to be responsible citizen. He asked them to follow the five-finger rule. “Eat well, sleep well, study well, play well and pay respect to your elders.”