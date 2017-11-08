Starch-based bags that can dissolve in water launched

by Covai Post Network

The City Corporation on Wednesday launched bio bag, made out of of starch and dissoluble in water.

Launching the bags that come in nine colours, Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the bags were totally starch based and toxic free.

Stating that the bags were compostable and not harm even if consumed, he said though there were many bio bags in India, none was free from plastic. “The bags will have the logos of Coimbatore City Corporation and Coimbatore Smart City Ltd,” he said.

Representatives of hotel owners, caterers, corporate houses and NGOs, who were present, were given samples of the bag, which would help Coimbatore to climb up the rank of cleanest cities, under Swachh Sarvekshan 2018 Scheme.