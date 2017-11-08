  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • DMK moves SC, demands transfer of case pertaining to disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs to the Supreme Court
  • If govt is confident of its decision, why does it fear releasing these documents?: P. Chidambaram
  • Four vehicles collide near Dariyapur village of NH-9 in Fatehabad district of Haryana due to fog
  • India as a place to do business is a lot more attractive than the World Bank ranking suggests: Arvind Panagariya
  • CBI detains class XI student in Pradhyumn murder case
  • BJP president Amit Shah starts a signature campaign on the success of Note ban

Coimbatore

Starch-based bags that can dissolve in water launched

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

The City Corporation on Wednesday launched bio bag, made out of of starch and dissoluble in water.

Launching the bags that come in nine colours, Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the bags were totally starch based and toxic free.

Stating that the bags were compostable and not harm even if consumed, he said though there were many bio bags in India, none was free from plastic. “The bags will have the logos of Coimbatore City Corporation and Coimbatore Smart City Ltd,” he said.

Representatives of hotel owners, caterers, corporate houses and NGOs, who were present, were given samples of the bag, which would help Coimbatore to climb up the rank of cleanest cities, under Swachh Sarvekshan 2018 Scheme.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
25°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿