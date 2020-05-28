  • Download mobile app
28 May 2020, Edition - 1780, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Migrants account for 60% of active Covid cases in UP
  • To focus on floods now, Assam wants to close home-bound movements by June 30
  • Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 6,500-mark, with 229 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours
Travel

Coimbatore

State government should stop Kerala’s maintenance works in Siruvani      

Covai Post Network

May 28, 2020

Coimbatore : With reports of Kerala irrigation department carrying out maintenance work at the Siruvani reservoir, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to take immediate steps to stop the works.

TPDK activists led by its General Secretary, K Ramakrishnan had petitioned the district collector in this regard yesterday.

Ramakrishnan said that though the reservoir was situated in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Government was bearing all the maintenance charges all the years, as the Siruvani was the lifeline of Coimbatoreans and depended on its water for drinking water purpose.

It has become the habit for Kerala to seal the pipeline annually putting the people into hardship, he said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿