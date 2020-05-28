State government should stop Kerala’s maintenance works in Siruvani      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With reports of Kerala irrigation department carrying out maintenance work at the Siruvani reservoir, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to take immediate steps to stop the works.

TPDK activists led by its General Secretary, K Ramakrishnan had petitioned the district collector in this regard yesterday.

Ramakrishnan said that though the reservoir was situated in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Government was bearing all the maintenance charges all the years, as the Siruvani was the lifeline of Coimbatoreans and depended on its water for drinking water purpose.

It has become the habit for Kerala to seal the pipeline annually putting the people into hardship, he said.