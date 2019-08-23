  • Download mobile app
24 Aug 2019
State honour for Coimbatore gastroenterologist

Covai Post Network

August 23, 2019

Coimbatore : A leading gastroenterologist of the city, Dr VG Mohan Prasad, was presented with ‘Best Performing Doctor Award’ by the State Government.

Chairman of VGM Hospital, Dr Mohan Prasad received the award from Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar at a function held in Chennai on Thursday.

The award carries a medallion, a citation and Rs 50,000 in cash.

Dr Mohan Prasad told mediapersons here that he was one of the four private doctors who received the award, along with 16 government doctors and was humbled by the honour for recognising his 32 years of service.

