28 Sep 2020, Edition - 1903, Monday
Coimbatore

Street with three or more positive cases to be declared as containment zone

Covai Post Network

September 28, 2020

Coimbatore: The street under Corporation limits, with three or more Covid-19 positive persons, will be declared as containment zone and will be closed for 14 days.

Announcing this, the Corporation Commissioner and special officer, P Kumaravel Pandian said that the entry and exit of the people in the
street will be strictly prohibited and the officials will monitor the area.

All the provisions stores and shops will be closed for 14 days, an official release said, adding the sanitation workers will spray disinfectants in the area

There are 179 containment zones in the corporation limits, it said.

