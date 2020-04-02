  • Download mobile app
02 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Stringent action against those linking religion with Covid: Minister

Covai Post Network

April 2, 2020

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Thursday warned of stringent action against those linking religion with Coronavirus outbreak.

” The virus does not attack on the basis of caste and religion and stringent action will be taken against those attempting to spread rumours linking religion to the disease,” Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of flagging of mobile vegetable vans in all the 100 wards of city corporation.

Besides, by spreading rumours, one is destroying himself he said, adding that the details of 10 more persons who attended the Markaz were yet to come. 

Appealing to  those who had returned from abroad and from the Nizamuddin conference to approach the Government, he said that the State government is taking war footing steps to contain the spread of the virus.

With increase in the positive cases in Coimbatore district, a meeting will be held with the officials to discuss the issue so that take preventive measures can be taken to check the spread, Velumani said.

The district has reported 34 positive cases, including 28 Wednesday alone and all who returned from Delhi and undergoing treatment in Government ESI Hospital. 

