10 Sep 2019, Edition - 1519, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Student, mechanic die of electrocution

Covai Post Network

September 10, 2019

Ooty : A 4th standard student and a 55-year old mechanic died of electrocution in two separate incidents in Gudalur in Nilgiris district, today.

In the first incident, the 9-year old Hariharan of Puliyampara Government Primary school, had gone on the terrace and came into contact with the earth line of electric connection.

He was thrown down under the impact and was taken by the school authorities to the Government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

In another incident, Luka Joseph was repairing a motor attached to a sump in a house in Dharmagiri in Gudalur.

As a portion of live wire touched the water in the sump and Joseph, who accidentally touched the water got electrocuted and died on the spot, they said.

Both the bodies were kept in the hospital for postmortem.

