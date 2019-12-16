Students boycott classes seeking withdrawal of POCSO case against teachers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 500 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sulur on the outskirts Monday boycotted the classes and staged a protest against police for registering cases under POCSO Act against the principal and three teachers for allegedly sexually torturing a 11th standard boy.

The boy, being treated in the Government hospital here complained that the principal and three teachers sexually harassed, while frisking for mobile phone in the class room.

The student, and his parents said that the principal and teachers have removed his uniform while checking for the mobile phone and principal sexually assaulted him by squeezing his private part, as the teachers held him tightly and threatened him and recorded the incident.

Besides, his younger brother was also harassed by the teachers, he said.

All the four were booked under sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO act, section 66E of Information Technology act and section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Even as the principal denied the charges, the students boycotted the classes protesting the registering cases under POCSO against the principal and teachers and seeking immediate withdrawal of the cases against them.

Further inquiry is on, police said.