09 Oct 2022, Edition - 2644, Sunday
Students urged to focus on their core strength

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2022

The 15th Graduation Ceremony for BBA (Airline and Airport Management) was held at Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Kuniamuthur, Coimbatore. Professor Dr. B. Venkatachalappathy, Vice-Chancellor, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore was the chief guest for this function.

Dr.P.Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function. Dr. P.R. Balaji, Dean (Academic Affairs), Professor R. Singaravadivelu, HOD BBA & B.Sc department and Mrs E. Mallika, HOD MBA (A&AM) were present in this function. Students and their parents took part in this function, The Chief guest congratulated them and stated that students should understand their core strength and work on it to achieve their goals.

