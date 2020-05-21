  • Download mobile app
21 May 2020, Edition - 1773, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No stone will be left unturned to help those affected by cyclone: PM Modi
  • Policeman killed, another injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama
  • CycloneAmphan: 72 people killed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Narendra Modi to visit state
Travel

Coimbatore

Sudden ringing of bank alarm creates panic in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2020

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Tatabad area when the alarm attached to a nationalised bank rang in the early hours of today.

The alarm rang around 2 AM, alerting the watchman of the bank and also waking up the nearby residents, who came out in panic, police said.

On information from the watchman, senior bank officials rushed to the spot and along with police. went inside to check whether any robbers had entered the bank.

Since there was no one inside, the officials closed the bank without knowing the reason for ringing of the alarm and leaving the public in surprise. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿