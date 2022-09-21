Suguna PIP School Felicitates State 2nd Ranker in NEET Exam

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Suguna PIP School Coimbatore organised a felicitation function for its student Ms M. Harini who had scored the 2nd rank in Tamil Nadu in the NEET 2022 Exam by scoring 702 marks. She was also the state topper among the girls. Mr Poovannan, Principal of the School welcomed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion Mr V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Chairman of the School stated that Suguna Educational Institutions have been providing quality education to a wide cross section of students. They are encouraged to excel in academics by better teaching and in sports by providing them world class facilities which in turn help them become achievers

Mrs L. Suguna, the correspondent of the School congratulated Harini on her achievement. She said that Harini was a student of Suguna Institutions right from the beginning and her regularity and hard work had paid rich dividends. She wished that Harini becomes a top medical professional and serve our people. Harini in her acceptance speech stated that succeeding in NEET with high marks had been her dream. The online and offline coaching by the teachers and the support from her parents and school management has played a vital role in her success. “I decided to become a doctor after seeing both my parents serve people as medical professionals. I would like to join the sacred medical profession to save several lives. I am looking forward to joining the All India Institute of medical Sciences (AIMS)”

She was accompanied by her father Dr Muthukumar who also thanked the school and its teachers