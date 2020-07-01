Surprise inspection by collector in shops, jewelleries in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today carried out a surprise inspection at various shops in and around

Town Hall area, particularly jewellery shops, as part of the measures to check the spread of Coronavirus infection.

He inspected two three jewelleries and checked whether the shopkeepers have kept necessary soap oil, hand sanitizer and also customers were wearing face masks and, maintaining social distancing.

Rajamani directed the shop owners to ensure all precautionary measures in the shop, including switching off the Air Conditioners, to prevent the spread of infection.