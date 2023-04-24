Swiggy expands food delivery service in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Adds SIX new cities in Tamil Nadu, Offering Doorstep Delivery of Local Favorites and Popular Brands

Coimbatore : Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced the expansion of its food delivery service in six new cities across Tamil Nadu. These include Palladam, Aruppukottai, Sankarankovil, Thuraiyur, Virudhachalam, and Kallakurichi towns. Swiggy currently serves customers in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Swiggy serves millions of customers in close to 500 cities across India, and has begun staffing for its expanded operations in Tamil Nadu’s cities providing both direct and indirect employment locally.

With this move, the company aims to bring doorstep delivery of local delicacies and popular restaurant brands to a larger audience. These include a range of legendary eateries, trendy new cafes, ice cream parlors, and national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) these cities of Tamil Nadu. With these plans, more than 15,000 restaurants in the state are now available on the food ordering and delivery platform. Swiggy’s entry into these cities will not only enable customers to access a wider range of food options but also provide local restaurants and businesses with the opportunity to reach a larger customer base.

“Food from Tamil Nadu is a celebration of the state’s rich culinary heritage, and we are proud to offer some of the most popular dishes in the region through Swiggy. We are excited to partner with local restaurants and food entrepreneurs to expand their reach and cater to more customers in the state. Our delivery executives are the backbone of our operations, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication to providing a seamless food delivery experience for all our customers in Tamil Nadu and beyond,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, VP of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

Over the years, Swiggy has become the go-to destination for food delivery in India by bringing convenience, choice, reliability in addition to providing a great food-ordering experience. Known for its reliable delivery, Swiggy helps users with simplified discovery of food and restaurants, personalized suggestions, faster order placement, and a seamless ordering and tracking experience. Recognizing the state’s love for food and its ever-evolving taste, Swiggy now brings its signature offerings to the tier 2 cities of the state.