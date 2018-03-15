  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Swiggy forays into Coimbatore with food delivery

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2018

Coimbatore : Swiggy, India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform, today forayed into the City with its services.

After expanding its operations to Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ahmedabad over the last few months, the food delivery platform entered Coimbatore.

It had services in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and this expansion will further reinstate its position as the platform of choice in South India, a statement from Swiggy marketing vice-president TS Srivats said.

Swiggy would offer people the convenience and choice to have their favorite food whenever and wherever they want and connect them with the choicest restaurant options; with over 200 of the best restaurants in the city.

To ensure consumers had access to their favorite food across the city, Swiggy would deliver from a wider radius of as much as 6 km, using its own delivery fleet and consumers could not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value, but also track their orders live on the Swiggy app.

Additionally, there would be zero delivery fee for orders over Rs 99 and with its foray in Coimbatore, it promised to further continue to spread the legacy down South.

