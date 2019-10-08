Table tennis champions honoured

Covai Post Network

Around 150 players from different parts of Coimbatore took part in the first district ranking tournament for the year 2019-20 in Peelamdu.

Organised by Coimbatore District Table Tennis Association (CDTTA), the tournament was held at Bharathi Colony Community Hall on October 5 and 6.

The tournament was held under different age categories starting from the under 10. Certificates and medals were distributed to the players. The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Dr. Palaniappan , president of Bharathi Colony and Sekar, president of CDTTA .

Winners list:

Mini cadet girls:

Winner: Kaviyazh ( Paddlerz)

Runner up: Neyashree

Mini cadet boys:

Winner: Rejish (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Runner up: Reyansh (Paddlerz)

Cadet boys:

Winner: Ilakkiyan (Paddlerz)

Runner up: Vishnu (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Cadet girls:

Winner: Samyutha ( Paddlerz)

Runner up: Aarudhra (Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Sub Junior girls:

Winner: Visalatchi (Paddlerz)

Runner up: Aarththi (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Sub Junior Boys:

Winner: Naresh (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Runner up: Abishek (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Junior girls:

Winner: Sri Nivi ( Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Runner up: Keerthana(Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Junior boys:

Winner: Naresh ( Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Runner up: Abishek (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Youth girls:

Winner: Sri Nivi (Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Runner up: Keerthana (Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Youth boys:

Winner: Abishek (Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Runner up: Naresh ( Arvind Table Tennis Academy)

Women:

Winner: Sri Nivi (Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Runner up: Keerthana (Coimbatore Table Tennis Foundation)

Men:

Sharaath ( Postal )

Shankar ( Love All Sports)