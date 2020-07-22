Tamil scholar dies at the age of 86

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : K Palanisamy, popularly known as Kovai Gnani a Tamil Scholar, died here on Wednesday due to age related illness.

He was 86 and leaves behind two sons. His wife predeceased him eight years ago, family sources said.

He has worked as a Tamil teacher in Coimbatore district and was engaged in research in Tamil Marxist literature for about 30 years.

Kovai Gnani had written 28 research and review books, 11 Anthologies and three books of poetry.

He was awarded Puthumai Pithan Vilakku Award in 1998, Canada Tamil Ilakkiya Thotta Iyal Award in 2010 and Parithimar Kalaignar Award 2013 by

SRM University Tamil Forum.

Many academicians, scholars, writers and journalists condoled his death through social media.