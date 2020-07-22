  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2020, Edition - 1836, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19 positive man and husband of patient kill themselves in Bengaluru
  • Manipur to go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow
  • US signs contract with Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine doses
Travel

Coimbatore

Tamil scholar dies at the age of 86

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2020

Coimbatore : K Palanisamy, popularly known as Kovai Gnani a Tamil Scholar, died here on Wednesday due to age related illness.

He was 86 and leaves behind two sons. His wife predeceased him eight years ago, family sources said.

He has worked as a Tamil teacher in Coimbatore district and was engaged in research in Tamil Marxist literature for about 30 years.

Kovai Gnani had written 28 research and review books, 11 Anthologies and three books of poetry.

He was awarded Puthumai Pithan Vilakku Award in 1998, Canada Tamil Ilakkiya Thotta Iyal Award in 2010 and Parithimar Kalaignar Award 2013 by
SRM University Tamil Forum.

Many academicians, scholars, writers and journalists condoled his death through social media.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿