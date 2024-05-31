Tanishq’s new ‘Gold Exchange Policy’ launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

customers, there will be a wide range of modern and regionaldesigns in jewellery to choose from- Gold Plain, Glass Kundan, Kundan Polki, Open Polki, PJWS, Colour Stone etc.

5 Reasons why it’s beneficial for customers to exchange their old gold jewellery from Tanishq:

1. Tanishq provides zero deduction to ensure customers receive the maximum value for their gold

2. Tanishq accepts gold jewellery for exchange, from any jeweller in India

3. Tanishq offers gold exchange services throughout the year, providing customers with flexibility and convenience.

4. Tanishq provides access to intricately designed, handcrafted jewellery pieces that showcase exquisite craftsmanship.

5. Tanishq’s trusted brand legacy and transparent exchange process ensure a hassle-free experience for all customers.

The policy is valid across all Tanishq stores and the move comes at a time when people plan to purchase gold for the Wedding season and other occasions.

Whether you’re a wedding shopper looking to make a statement with your bridal jewellery, a smart shopper seeking the best value for your hard-earned money, a fashionista eager to keep up with the latest trends, or a design seeker yearning for exquisite craftsmanship at the best value, Tanishq’ s Gold Exchange Program caters to all and transcends boundaries and welcomes women from all walks of life to explore a world of fascinating designs, intricate detailing, and timeless elegance.

Bearing the hallmark of Titan and the assurance of the TATA group, Tanishq has always been at the forefront of offering the purest jewellery. Tanishq believes in complete transparency in each of their transactions and hence in doing so they have garnered millions of loyal customers across the country continuing to stay the best jewellery brand in the country.

Tanishq offers jewellery in both gold and diamond with over 50000 traditional, western and fusion looks.