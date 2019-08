Covai Post Network

A group of Tasmac staff today staged a demonstration in the city seeking regularisation of their jobs and also introduction of shift system.

The workers, affiliated to Coimabtore, Tirupur and Pollachi Tasmac, wanted the Government to fix a pay scale and retirement benefit of Rs 6,000 per month.

Condemning the recent killing of an employee in Krishnagiri, they demanded the Govenrment provide a job to the next of kin and Rs 25 lakh as solatium to the bereaved family.