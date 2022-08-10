TATA AIA Life Announces Record Annual Bonus of INR 861 crores for its policyholders

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of the fastest-growing private life insurers has declared a bonus of INR 861 crores for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders. This is the 5th consecutive year of bonus payment and exceeds the bonus paid in FY2021 by 20%.

All participating policies in-force as of March 31st 2022, are eligible to receive this annual bonus,

which will be added to the policyholders’ benefits. Strong fund management capabilities coupled with robust risk management practices have enabled the Company to consistently reward participating policyholders with higher bonuses, showcasing the efficacy of participating products in helping consumers achieve their financial goals.

Commenting on the occasion, Samit Upadhyay, Chief Financial Officer, Tata AIA Life said, “At Tata AIA, the long-term financial wellbeing of our consumers is at the core of everything we do, and it is our endeavor to make sure they are financially secure. Our long-term fund management philosophy and prudent investment & risk management policies have enabled us to declare a robust bonus to our consumers. We are sure this will go a long way in meeting their protection and long-term saving needs. We remain committed towards offering significant value to our consumers through our highly rated and consumer friendly insurance solutions.”

99.83% of the rated AUM of Tata AIA is rated either 4 stars or 5 stars on a 5-year basis as of March 31st, 2022, by Morningstar Ratings*. In all Funds put together, the Company recorded an Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) income of INR 4,455 Cr. for the financial year 2021-22, a growth of 30% compared to INR 3,416 Cr. for the year 2021-22