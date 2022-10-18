Tata Electronics to scale its employees; partners with Tamil Nadu universities to develop talent

Covai Post Network

Krishnagiri : Tata Electronics, the new-age Greenfield company from Tata Group with a focus onmanufacturing precision components, is continuing to ramp up its employee base as it prepares for commercial operations. The company is planning to add significant numbers to its existingabout 8,000-strong workforce in the next few weeks, a Company spokesperson said.

The employees who will be directly or indirectly employed by the company will be based in the Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu where Tata Electronics has invested in a large manufacturing plant. The company is focused on having upwards of more than 80% of its workforcefrom the state of Tamil Nadu itself.

The Tata Electronics spokesperson said, “We already have about 5,500 people employed from the state of Tamil Nadu. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people as part of our company’s growth plans and plan to have upwards of more than 80% of our workforce from the state of Tamil Nadu itself by the time we start our commercial operations.”

Tata Electronics has a significant base of employees from Krishnagiri district and strives to grow the same while ensuring diversity of talent in the organisation. The Company offers meals, accommodation, and transport to its employees from other parts of Tamil Nadu.

The spokesperson informed that Tata Electronics continues to conduct recruitment drives in collaboration with Government of Tamil Nadu in almost all districts in the state as it taps potential talent, and has selected 475 people in the last few days from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram and Namakkal districts.

In addition to recruiting people from Tamil Nadu, as part of its plan to continue to develop talent in the state, Tata Electronics has also tied up with leading universities of Tamil Nadu. VIT, Vellore, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, and Sastra University, Thanjavur are the universities where undergraduate and postgraduate courses are being offered aligned to the emerging needs of the company. Over 400 students are already enrolled in these courses this year and these courses are expected to scale significantly next year.

Apart from growing employment opportunities in the district and state of Tamil Nadu, Tata Electronics aims to make a difference in the social and cultural landscape in the surrounding areas through necessary intervention and assistance in health, hygiene, and education.