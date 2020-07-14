  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Taxi driver arrested on charges of attempt to murder two relatives

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2020

Coimbatore : A taxi driver was arrested today for assaulting two persons, related to his wife yesterday, reportedly on family dispute in Alandurai on the outskirts.

According to police, Kumaresan, a call taxi driver used to harass his wife under the influence of liquor. Unable to bear the torture, the wife left the house some 10 days ago and stayed with mother in Vadivelpalayam.

Kumaresan had gone to bring his wife back yesterday and his mother in law refused to send her with husband, who was in an inebriated condition.

As the wife’s counsins, Ajit Kumar and Karuppasamy intervened, Kumaresan reported attacked and stabbed them, police said.

Both the cousins were admitted to the Govenrment Hospital and condition of Karummasamy was said to be critical, while Ajitkumar’s was stable.

Based on the complaint, Kumaresan was arrested under two sections, including IPC 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigations on.

