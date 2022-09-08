TCS and Government of Karnataka Announce TCS Rural IT Quiz 2022

Covai Post Network

Tiruppur: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, announced that registrations for the 23rd edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz, are now open across India. The event wills be part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022.

The quiz will be a combination of online tests, and virtual and physical quiz shows. Students from Class 8 to 12 from smaller towns and districts are encouraged to participate. The quiz is not open to schools within city corporation limits.

The quiz will focus on application of technology across various sectors and aspects such as: the technology environment, the business, its people, new trends and legends. World of internet and unique websites, IT buzzwords, acronyms, IT personalities – international and national, communications companies, software products and history of IT. It also covers areas where IT has made an impact – education, entertainment, books, multimedia, music, movies, internet, banking, advertising, sports, gaming, social networking and world of mobiles.

There will be eight regional finals across India. The winner of each regional final will be invited for the National Finals at Bengaluru in November. All the Regional winners will receive gift vouchers of Rs 10,000 and runners-up will receive vouchers worth Rs 7000. The National winner will receive a TCS education scholarship of Rs 1,00,000 and the National runner-up will receive aRs 50,000 scholarship, among other prizes.

Registration: Students can register for the quiz on: https://iur.ls/tcsruralitquiz2022reg beforeSeptember 18, 2022.