Tea Board fixes Rs.16.52 as tea price for February

Radhakrishnan D

The Tea Board has fixed the average District Average Green Leaf price for the month of February 2022 as Rs.16.52.

According to a press note issued at Coonoor on Monday by the Executive Director, Tea Board (South) Dr.M.Balaji,the price was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from the Bought Leaf Tea Factories during February 2022.

I am dot inform all the concerned that as per Section 30A(5)(a) of Tea (Marketing) Control (2nd Amendment) Order 2021, the District Average Green Leaf Price for the month of February 2022 is Rs.16.52 based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Factories (BLF) during February 2022.

Dr.Balaji added that all the BLFs in the Nilgiris District have been instructed to adhere to this average green leaf price while settling the green leaf payments to the suppliers. All the field officials of Tea Board, South Development Officers, Factory Advisory Officers, and Assistant Directors of Tea Development will ensure that no BLF in their jurisdiction pays less than the above Average Green Leaf Price per kilogram for the month of February 2022.