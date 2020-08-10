Teacher wants to fight war against China, petitions Collector in army uniform

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Surprise was in store for the district collector, K Rajamani, who reported for duty at his office in the Collectorate Monday, after recovering from the Coronavirus infection, as a middle school teacher arrived to meet him in Army uniform.

C Arasu is a science teacher at a panchayat union middle school in Kalampalayam and submitteda a peculiar petition, which stated that he wanted go to Ladakh and join Indian forces in the event of war with China.

The 52-year old told reporters that he was inspired to take up the cause, after going through the news on the stand off between two countries and fight against Chinese.

Stating that he was following the developments regularly, Arasu said that even if he did not not get a chance, this would act a message to the younger generation to take up the cause of National’s sovereignty.

The uniform was specially made so that he can meet the collector in the outfit with pride, he said adding that he was part of NCC in school and college and wanted to be the first man from this region to fight against Chinese by going to Ladakh.

Arasu expressed happiness as Rajamani had congratulated for his gesture.

Rajamani was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 15 an discharged on July 20. After self quarantined for 14 days, he returned to office in the collectorate Monday.