08 Jun 2020, Edition - 1791, Monday
Teenager nursing student, septuagenarian retired government staff test positive

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2020

Coimbatore : A teenager female nursing student is one among the two tested Covid-19 positive and admitted to the ESI Hosptial here.

According to health department sources, 19-year old student, hailing from Moolanur in Tirupur district, had gone to her native and returned
on June five to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

On advise, she had undergone test for coronavirus by giving blood and swab. The results showed the student testing positive and was admitted to
the hospital, where her condition is stable, they said.

Similarly, a septuagenarian retired Government employee, Podanur had travelled frorm Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram and arrived by car to the city two days ago and was subjected to swab tests.

The results revealed the man testing positive today and immediately admitted to the government hospital. 

