Tenant gets lifer for pushing house owner to death

A special court here today sentenced a 37-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her house owner around a year ago.

Palaniammal was a tenant of Ramamurthy, a retired cooperative bank staff, in PN Pudur in the city.The prosecution case was that when Ramamurthy asked Palaniammal to vacate the house on September 26 last year, there followed an argument and in a fit of anger, she pushed him.

Ramamurthy fell down and died on the spot. The case was heard in the Special Court (trying bomb blasts) and judge Gunasekharan awarded life sentence.