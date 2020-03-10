  • Download mobile app
10 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Tension after petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office, attack on SDPI man

Covai Post Network

March 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Adding to the tension after a petrol bomb was hurled at the office of Hindu Munnani in the city Tuesday, an SDPI senior functionary was attacked by some miscreants in his shop in the evening.

A Hindu Munnani staff noticed the broken pieces of glasses with petrol lying in the front of the door, when he came to open it around 10 AM, leading to tense moments.

Police, led by DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan, are investigating the matter and verifying the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get clue about the miscreants. 

An uneasy situation is prevailing in the city for the last five days, after the attack on Hindu Munnani District secretary, Madukkarai Anand
while returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna on March five and the hurling of a petrol bomb on a Mosque the same night in retaliation.

Even as police are investigating the matter of hurling petrol bomb at Munnani office,  SDPI Secretary, Iqbal was attacked while he was in his
shop in Ramnagar, by unidentified miscreants, they said.

Iqbal with head injuries was admitted to the government hospital.

Security has been beefed up following the incidents and police are keeping strict vigil to prevent any eventualities.

Meanwhile, two persons, belonging to Hindu outfits were arrested early Tuesday on charges of hurling petrol bomb on mosque in Ganapati in the city four days ago.

They were remanded and lodged in the Central jail. 

