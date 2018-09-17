17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
- Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
- Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
- Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
- Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
- Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
Tension after two chappals found on the head of Periyar’s statue
Covai Post Network
September 17, 2018
Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in Dharapuram in nearby Tirupur district, after two chappals were found on the head of life size statue of “Periyar” (E V Ramasamy), ercted in a park there.
Some persons from DMK and Dravida Kazhakam, who went to garland the statue as part of his 140 birthday celebrations, were shocked to notice two chappals placed on the head.
There were scractches onthe head of the statue and also slight damage on the spectacle on it, police said.
On information, police rushed to the spot and are on the lookout for the miscreants, they said.