Tension after two chappals found on the head of Periyar’s statue

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in Dharapuram in nearby Tirupur district, after two chappals were found on the head of life size statue of “Periyar” (E V Ramasamy), ercted in a park there.

Some persons from DMK and Dravida Kazhakam, who went to garland the statue as part of his 140 birthday celebrations, were shocked to notice two chappals placed on the head.

There were scractches onthe head of the statue and also slight damage on the spectacle on it, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and are on the lookout for the miscreants, they said.