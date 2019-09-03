Textiles Secy promises to resolve Tirupur knitwear issues 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) on Tuesday claimed that the Union Textiles Secretary has promised to address various issues being faced by knitwear industry and help for the growth of Tirupur knitwear export units.

The assurance came after a meeting with Secretary Ravi Kapoor in Delhi on Monday to discuss the implementation modalities, course design, scope and breadth of the upskilling component under Samarth Scheme and focus on improving the overall productivity following best practices, TEA president, Raja M Shanmugham said in a statement here.

After discussions, TEA appealed for reimbursement of various schemes, including rebate on state levies, amended technology upgradation funds and pending claims and subsidies to meet the financial requirements of exporting units, he said.

TEA also sought removal of exporting units from risky exporters category and help them continue to receive drawback and IGST claims. Kapoor promised to take up and address the issues, he said.