28 Aug 2022, Edition - 2602, Sunday
Coimbatore

The 43rd Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex craft competition

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2022

The 43rd Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex craft competition for Boys was hosted in The Samhita Academy, Malumichampatti, Coimbatore.

207 students has participated from 39 schools. K. Thangam, Founder of Genius Kids International Play School was the chief guest. The chief guest had motivated and encouraged all the participants through her words of wisdom. The programme started with a prayer song by the choir group. The school pupil leader welcomed the gathering, Principal, Radha K.G gave a talk on the importance of craft.

The chief guest inaugurated the competition which was conducted from 9.30 to 11 a.m. in the school premises. A dance by the students was organized by the school, followed by the distribution of prizes. A refreshment was provided to all the participants gathered on the occasion. Trophies were awarded to the first three places in each category.The winners of category 1 from grade 4 to 6 are CSA Erode, GRD and CSA Cbe respectively. Category 2 from grade 7 to 9 are TSA, Cbe, DPS and SSVM respectively.

Category 3 from grade 10 to 12 are National Model, DPS and Chandrakanthi Public School. Also participation certificate was given to all the participants. The programme ended with the vote of thanks. On this occasion, we thank the Sahodaya Schools Complex and all the schools that had participated in the event.

