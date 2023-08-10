Covai Post Network

The Camford Golden boot Championship 2023, was an inter school district level football tournament held on 9.8.2023 and 10.8.2023. It was inaugurated in the artificial turf football ground in the school premises by the Chairman N.Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh, Principal Poonam Syal on 9th August 2023. The football teams from 22 different schools participated in this tournament under the categories U-14 & 17 for boys and U-17 for girls.

The Winners of the Camford Golden boot Championship 2023 are as follows: Winner under-17 girls category was The Camford International School and the runner up was GRD Public School. Winner under-17 boys category was GRD Public School and the runner up was Suguna PIP School. Winner under-14 boys category was Suguna PIP School and the runner up was The Camford International School.

The School Chairman N.Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh and Principal Poonam Syal congratulated the winners for their efforts and hardwork, also wished all the participant students for their active participation.