The Camford International School hosted its 13th Annual Sports and Athletics Meet “CAMFORDICS 2022” on 24th December 2022 at Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore.

Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Singh, an army officer with 25 years of experience in combat, excelling in leadership and management, and currently an NCC Commanding Officer for 4TN Battalion was the Chief Guest of the day.

The day began with the arrival of the chief guest and rendering of the prayer song by the school choir. A spectacular display of march past was put up by the students of Grade 5 to 12 along with the NCC cadets. The meet was declared open by the chief guest after the oath taking by the council members.

The torch bearers’ team poured in much excitement as round-the-year achievers in the various levels of games proudly passed on the flame of sportsmanship to their peers.

After this, a variety of drills and display namely- Floral drill, Zumb – Cheer, Karate Display, Umbrella drill, Acrobatics and Pyramid and Band display were performed by the students of Grade 1 to 11.This was followed by the track and field events for the sporting stalwarts of the school who participated with true sportsmanship.

The Camfordics 2022 culminated with the prize distribution ceremony where the ADMIRALS house won the overall sports championship trophy and the GENERALS house successfully lifted the march past trophy.

In his speech the Chief Guest emphasized the importance of physical activity and its obvious health benefits and how it reinforces discipline in our lives. He stressed on the fact that now a days, students spend more time indoors and encouraged them to step out and play, which would enable them to connect with the society which in turn would make them more confident and successful in the future.

The meet was declared close after the flag retreating ceremony and the National Anthem by the school band.

This momentous day was witnessed by Mr. Arul Ramesh, the Chairman and

Mrs. Poongothai Arul Ramesh, the Correspondent and Mrs.Poonam Syal, the Principal who graced the occasion with their presence.