The Covai Post Impact: 1110 kgs Gutka seized from various places in Coimbatore

Following an investigative report in The Covai Post on the availability of the banned Gutka in every nook and cranny of the city, over 1100 kilograms of banned Gutka products seized from several places in Coimbatore today.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted raids across the city and seized a total of around 1100 kilograms of banned tobacco products like Gutka, pan masala from several places in the city on Thursday.

The team of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) led by Dr. B Vijayalalithambigai, the designated officer, following the tip off searched the shop named Chandra traders operating in Thomas Street in the city on Thursday.

During the raid officials found 750 kilograms of banned gutka products that were stocked in the godown and seized the products.

Following the seizure, the officials continued the raids in Oppanakkara Street and found 250 kilograms of banned products from a store named Ramdev general stores in Dharmaraja Kovil Street in the city.

From other shops in the area over 100 kilograms of gutka was seized.

On June 23, The Covai Post had conducted a sting operation and established that the banned tobacco products were available at most petty shops in the city.

Talking to The Covai Post about the seizure, Dr. B Vijayalalithambigai said that, “we are conducting raids often to stop the sale of banned tobacco products”.

She also added that the investigation is on to find the suppliers, manufactures and customers. The persons involved will be arrested and action will be taken soon, she said.

For any complaints regarding the sale of banned Gutka products, people can inform us. Quick action will be taken and informants identity will be kept confidential the designated officer said.

For complaints:

9600873681 – Designated officer (FSSAI), Coimbatore

9444042332 – Food safety and standards authority of India