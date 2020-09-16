The highest single day count of 549 in Coimbatore district, total affected 23,702

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With highest single day count of 549 covid-19 positive cases, the total affected in the district reached 23,702 and the death toll rose to 365, with four deaths reported today.

Of the total, 19,900 were discharged and 3,437 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 98 new cases taking the total to 4,903 of which 3,817 were discharged and 1,022 are under treatment. One death took the toll to 64.

Salem reported 279 cases to take the total count to 15,341, of which 12,896 were discharged and 2,220 undergoing treatment. With five death total dead so far was 245.

With 149 cases, the total went to 5,349 in Tirupur, of which 3,625 were discharged and 1,637 under treatment. The death toll is 87 so far.