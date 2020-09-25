  • Download mobile app
26 Sep 2020, Edition - 1901, Saturday
Coimbatore

Three arrested with 700 kg of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 25, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Three persons were arrested today in Singanallur in the city for possessing 700 kg of banned tobacco products meant for supplying to shops.

Based on intelligence inputs, police raided the house in SIHS Colony where the trio was staying and seized the products, along with a car and two motor cycles used in transport of the contraband.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the accused are identified as B Mahendran, Dhalaram and Mularam and staying in the rented house for the last few months.

The accused used to bring the banned tobacco products from Bengaluru and sell to various shops in and around the city.

Further investigations on, police added.

