Three cattle lorries seized near Coimbatore, drivers in custody

Three lorries transporting cattle to Kerala without following norms were seized on Coimbatore outskirts and their drivers taken into custody yesterday on charges of cruelty towards animals.

Police said a lorry was stopped near Essar petrol bunk on L&T Bypass Road near Bodipalayam for transporting 23 bulls to Kerala in a cruel manner without taking necessary precautionary measures. Officers from Madukkarai police station arrested driver Selvaraj P, 40, from Anaimalai, and cleaner Sagul A, 49, from Palakkad. The bulls were sent to Krishna Kosalai at Palathurai in Madukkarai.

In another incident, two lorries were taken into custody near Kaniyur toll gate by Karumathampatty police. One lorry was transporting 30 buffaloes and the other 27. Drivers Ramesh P, 39, from Vijayawada and Mohammed Jiyavul Rahman I, 37, from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh were arrested. The owner, Ramesh Babu Rao from Vijayawada, is absconding. The buffaloes were sent to Vellingri Kosalai.